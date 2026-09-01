Verdi Requiem
Verdi Requiem
Marina Costa-Jackson, soprano
Raehann Bryce-Davis, mezzo-soprano
Eric Barry, tenor | David Crawford, bass
Amarillo Master Chorale
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297