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Verdi Requiem

Verdi Requiem

Marina Costa-Jackson, soprano
Raehann Bryce-Davis, mezzo-soprano
Eric Barry, tenor | David Crawford, bass
Amarillo Master Chorale

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Apr 2027
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Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/