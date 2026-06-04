Watch Party for Tabernacle Choir Benefit Concert

Come and see! Join us for a special Hollywood Bowl Watch Party as The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square takes the stage in Los Angeles for a historic concert event. A century after their first performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, this unforgettable night of music will be shared through local watch parties around the world—bringing communities together for an evening of inspiration, connection, and joy.

Our local watch party will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium, 401 S Buchanan St, Amarillo, Texas, on Saturday, June 26, 2026 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (See below for schedule)

Come dressed casually and enjoy food, fellowship, and a powerful musical experience featuring world-class performers and uplifting messages of hope.

Bring your friends, family, and neighbors—this is a night you won’t want to miss.

6:00 p.m. – Doors open for a pre-party gathering, kids corner and charity booths. We are partnering with local charities Martha’s Home, Amarillo Children’s Home, and Panhandle Children’s Home to raise awareness and collect donations for these non-profits that focus on the needs of women and children.

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. – Concert streamed from the L.A. Hollywood Bowl

Special guest performers: Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and the Bonner Family.

