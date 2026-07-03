WoodyFest West in Pampa

This is a fundraiser for the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center. The event is taking place at an awesome new spot for fun in Pampa, Texas. WEEKENDS is located at 1300 N Price Rd. ( Price and Kentucky ) in addition to Weekends usual happenings such as hatchet throwing, golf simulators and craft beer and cornhole, there will be live music from 2pm until 11pm. Mike Fuller, Tennessee Tuckness, Fossil River Band, Randy Palmer, Arieon Keller, Lance Richburg, Tyler Van Valkenburg, Ty Blackburn and to close it all out... THE OBVIOUS FEW! Sound by BERT FM -- WOW!! Family Friendly Event. $5 at the door for the support of the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center and keeping LIVE MUSIC LIVE in the Texas Panhandle.