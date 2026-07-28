WoodyFest West in Pampa

WEEKENDS SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT is an exciting new venue in Pampa, Texas. They are hosting a Fundraiser for the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center to help keep live music live in Pampa. They have indoor golf simulators, beanbag tossing, axe throwing, craft beers and food trucks, as well as LIVE Music. Starting at 2PM will be a long list of outstanding musicians; Mike Fuller, Tennessee Tuckness, Taylor Patterson, Tyler Van Valkeburg, the Fossil River Band, Arieon Keller, Lance Richburg and Ty Blackburn. HEADLINING is Cameron James Smith, and Band, a hot young entertainer out of Amarillo that will BLOW your SOCKS off!