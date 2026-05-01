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WT Electronic Ensemble: Showcase of Music

WT Electronic Ensemble: Showcase of Music

Don't miss the Greater Southwest Music Festival 2026, which brings together the finest young musicians from across the region for an unforgettable celebration of musical excellence.

Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium
07:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026

Event Supported By

Amarillo Symphony
806.374.8782 ex.116
trinity@amarillosymphony.org
amarillosymphony.org

Artist Group Info

jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium
401 S Buchanan St
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/