WT Electronic Ensemble: Showcase of Music
WT Electronic Ensemble: Showcase of Music
Don't miss the Greater Southwest Music Festival 2026, which brings together the finest young musicians from across the region for an unforgettable celebration of musical excellence.
Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium
07:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
Amarillo Symphony
806.374.8782 ex.116
trinity@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium
401 S Buchanan StAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297