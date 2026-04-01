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3-day fall rummage sale at The United Presbyterian Church (Garden City, Kan.)

3-day fall rummage sale at The United Presbyterian Church (Garden City, Kan.)

Thursday, October 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, October 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Please, no bills over $50 and no cards.

First United Presbyterian Church of Garden City
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The United Presbyterian Church of Garden City
620-275-9141
office@pcusagardencity.org
https://www.pcusagardencity.org/
First United Presbyterian Church of Garden City
1719 Texas St.
Garden City, Texas 67846
620-275-9141
office@pcusagardencity.org
https://www.pcusagardencity.org/