3-day fall rummage sale at The United Presbyterian Church (Garden City, Kan.)
3-day fall rummage sale at The United Presbyterian Church (Garden City, Kan.)
Thursday, October 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, October 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please, no bills over $50 and no cards.
First United Presbyterian Church of Garden City
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The United Presbyterian Church of Garden City
620-275-9141
office@pcusagardencity.org
First United Presbyterian Church of Garden City
1719 Texas St.Garden City, Texas 67846
620-275-9141
office@pcusagardencity.org