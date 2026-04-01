51st Annual Lamar Community College Craft Fair (Colorado)
51st Annual Lamar Community College Craft Fair (Colorado)
Mark your calendars for a weekend full of creativity, delicious food, unique finds, and plenty to see at the LCC Wellness Center! Celebrate a 51-year community tradition and enjoy a fun-filled event for the whole family. Best of all, admission is free to the public!
We are excited to welcome our community and see the amazing art, handmade crafts, delicious food, and wonderful creations this year’s festival offers!
Lamar Community College
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Nov 01, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lamar Community College Wellness Center
719-688-9024
Lamar Community College
2401 S Main StLamar, Colorado 81052
(719) 336-2248
information@lamarcc.edu