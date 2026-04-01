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Bilingual Community Wellness Workshop (Amarillo)

Bilingual Community Wellness Workshop (Amarillo)

Join us for the first session of the AHCC Community Wellness Series! This is a collaboration between Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Amarillo Medical Specialist.

At the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, we believe healthy communities support healthy businesses. That's why we're partnering with Amarillo Medical Specialists to bring meaningful health education directly to our community.

Learn from Dr. Carolina Perez as she and her colleagues share practical information about diabetes and foot health in a bilingual workshop designed to support community well-being.

Friday November 13, 2026
Registration: 11:30 a.m.
Program begins promptly at noon

Registration required: info@amarillohcc.com

Evento gratuito pero se requiere registro: info@amarillohcc.com

Contenido del taller disponible en español e inglés.

Amarillo Medical Specialist
Free
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
806
info@amarillohcc.com
Amarillo Medical Specialist
9092 Westgate PKWY W
Amarillo, Texas 79124
8063798800
info@amarillohcc.com
amarillohcc.com