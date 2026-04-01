Doomsday Haunted House (Guymon, Okla.)
Doomsday Haunted House (Guymon, Okla.)
How brave are you? Come to the Doomsday Haunted House and find out!
All proceeds support the local BLU Christmas (Shop with a Cop) program organized by the Fraternal Order of Police Panhandle Lodge #125.
Anyone under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian.
Corner of NW 5th and Quinn Street
$10
08:00 PM - 12:01 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Fraternal Order of Police Panhandle Lodge #125
guymonfop125@gmail.com
Corner of NW 5th and Quinn Street
203 NW 5th StreetGuymon, Oklahoma 73942
guymonfop125@gmail.com