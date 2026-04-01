Haiku Death Match: Sunday, Oct. 25 at WTAMU (Canyon, TX)

ABOUT THE EVENT (from Chip Chandler): West Texas A&M University’s Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages once again will host the Haiku Death Match, pitting competitors against each other in a tournament to find the best haiku of the year.

The contest is set for noon Oct. 25 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

“Celebrate the spooky season with the deadliest poetry competition in all of Texas,” said Dr. Sarah Sprouse, assistant professor of English. “This double-elimination, bracketed competition offers you the chance to share your best haiku. Make it silly, make it absurd, make it profound. All are welcome to participate.”

Poets—either WT-affiliated or from the general public—should bring several haiku or be prepared to pen one on the spot.

The top three competitors, selected by a panel of judges, will win prizes from the sponsor Burrowing Owl Books.

Participants and spectators also will enjoy a free pizza lunch.

For information, email Sprouse at ssprouse@wtamu.edu.