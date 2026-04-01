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Huascar Medina poetry reading and book discussion (Dodge City, Kan.)

Huascar Medina poetry reading and book discussion (Dodge City, Kan.)

Join former Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina for an in-depth conversation and reading of his third poetry book, “Protest as Love Poem.”

Free and open to the public, this event will take place during the lunch hour from 12-1 p.m. in the DC3 Little Theatre.

Dodge City Community College Little Theatre
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

Huascar Medina
https://huascarmedina.com/
Dodge City Community College Little Theatre
2501 N 14TH AVE
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
6202279240
lziesch@dc3.edu
dc3.edu