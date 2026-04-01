Huascar Medina poetry reading and book discussion (Dodge City, Kan.)
Huascar Medina poetry reading and book discussion (Dodge City, Kan.)
Join former Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina for an in-depth conversation and reading of his third poetry book, “Protest as Love Poem.”
Free and open to the public, this event will take place during the lunch hour from 12-1 p.m. in the DC3 Little Theatre.
Dodge City Community College Little Theatre
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Huascar Medina
Dodge City Community College Little Theatre
2501 N 14TH AVEDodge City, Kansas 67801
6202279240
lziesch@dc3.edu