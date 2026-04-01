[LIVE MUSIC] ArcoStrum at Fox Theatre (McCook, Neb. Concert Association)

From Carnegie Hall straight to McCook!

We are thrilled to announce our second performance featuring the phenomenal, trailblazing violin-guitar duo: ArcoStrum!

Violinist Strauss Shi and classical guitarist TY Zhang are Juilliard alumni and have captivated audiences at legendary venues like Carnegie Hall and the Kaufman Music Center.

Now, they are bringing their electric energy, brilliant violin-guitar mashups, and engaging humor directly to us. From reimagined classical masterpieces to fiery rock hits, it’s a high-energy show perfect for all ages- from toddlers to grandparents!

Let’s pack the Fox Theatre and show these world-class artists our warm community spirit!

The McCook Concert Association is a non-profit organization that brings high quality entertainment to McCook, NE and the surrounding areas.

Call the McCook Concert Association at 308-340-9132 to purchase a season membership or inquire about tickets.

Tickets are also available at the door.