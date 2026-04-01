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[LIVE MUSIC] Gunsmoke Sessions: Reaper's Ball (Dodge City, Kan.)

[LIVE MUSIC] Gunsmoke Sessions: Reaper's Ball (Dodge City, Kan.)

THE REAPER’S BALL — WHERE HALLOWEEN GETS LOUD!

Get ready for a night of heavy music, Halloween chaos, killer costumes, and a chance to win a CUSTOM ELECTRIC GUITAR! Gunsmoke Sessions is bringing the heat to Silver Star Hall for The Reaper’s Ball, and we’re keeping this one on the heavier side.

THE LINEUP
We’ve got five bands bringing the riffs, heavy grooves, and Halloween energy all night long:
* Ant Snorter — Ozzy Osbourne / Black Sabbath Tribute
* DANG — Metal / Groove Metal
* Terran Severance — Metal / Progressive
* Aether — Hard Rock
* Misery’s Company KS — Hard Rock / Metal

That’s right — every attendee will automatically be entered into a raffle to win a custom electric guitar from Outlaw Guitar Company, along with a Katana Go headphone amplifier sponsored by BOSS! No extra entry required. Just show up, enjoy the music, and you could leave with a whole new setup. The winner will be announced at the end of the show, so stick around!

COSTUME CONTEST
Come dressed to impress, terrify, or make us laugh! We’ll have three costume contest categories:
* Scariest
* Funniest
* Best Couple

We’ll also have some awesome giveaway prizes made possible by our supporters. Bring your A-game — Halloween only comes once a year!

FOOD, DRINKS & LOCAL VENDORS
Come hungry and check out our vendors for the night:
* Tacos El Rodeo
* The Lemonade Factory
* Oh My!! Creations
* Picosita

And for the grown-ups, we’ll have a special event cocktail: The Grim Reaper. Must be 21 or older to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Valid ID required.

Silver Star Hall
$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Gunsmoke Sessions
620-255-6108
gunsmokesessions@gmail.com
https://www.swksmusic.com/
Silver Star Hall
800 W. Frontview St.
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-253-8644
silverstarhall.dc@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/silverstarhalldc