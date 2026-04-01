Midnight in Madrid: ALT’s New Year’s Eve Gala (Amarillo)

Ring in 2027 with a night in Madrid, right here in Amarillo. Join Amarillo Little Theatre and presenting sponsor Amarillo National Bank for Midnight in Madrid: Una Noche en el Teatro, a New Year’s Eve celebration benefiting ALT.

The ALT Adventure Space will transform into a romantic Madrid-inspired plaza with Spanish-inspired cuisine by Chef Bud, live music from Pocket Break, a silent auction and a Whiskey/Wine Pull sponsored by Mac Joe’s.

At 9 p.m., Austin’s DJ Cassandra takes over the dance floor to carry the celebration through midnight and into the new year.

Individual tickets are on sale now, and sponsor tables for eight are also available. Gather your friends and make your New Year’s plans early. Sponsorship opportunities are limited.

Thursday, December 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. through Friday, January 1, 2027, at 1 a.m. Central Time.

Questions or sponsor tables: 806-355-9991.