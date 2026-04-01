"Midnight Radio" author embarks on book tour to benefit Texas libraries (Childress)

Some stories don’t end when the broadcast dies.

Late at night, two boys listen to Midnight Radio, where host Alex Knight takes calls from people with terrifying stories to tell. The boys want to call in, but they have no story.

Until they do.

By then, it may be too late to reach anyone.

Even Alex.

—

U.S. Navy veteran Jerry Adams released his horror novel this month and begins his book-signing tour Nov. 5 at Childress Public Library.

Adams will read a brief selection from "Midnight Radio," visit with readers, and sell and sign books at the library from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5. All of his royalties from books sold at his table will be donated to the library.

The benefit also extends online! Adams will donate all of his royalties from signed copies purchased through midnightrad.io from November 5 through November 7 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

Midnight Radio blends supernatural horror and humor with the lives of ordinary people in Henry, Texas, a fictional town inspired by Childress. Adams grew up on the same road as the library. His childhood home also inspired the setting of one of the novel's most vivid scenes.

A veteran who served in Iraq, Adams speaks openly about his experience with PTSD and the difficulties of returning to civilian life. Writing the novel continued through those struggles, a divorce, work, and the loss of his mother, who was his first reader.

The November signing brings that long writing journey back to the community that helped shape the book.

“I think supporting local libraries is very important,” Adams said. “I will continue to support and promote local libraries across Texas.”

Adams also emphasizes encouraging children to read and credits Childress librarians Summer and Sara for their work helping young readers discover books.

Midnight Radio is published through Adams's company, Sherwood Productions LLC. Book information, purchasing links, and upcoming Texas tour dates are available at midnightrad.io.