Powerful new drama "Not Too Far Distant" brings history to life in McCook (Neb.)

Mark your calendars and join us for the profoundly moving play, “Not Too Far Distant” by Nebraska playwright Becky Boesen.

It is a gripping World War II play inspired by real wartime letters between Nebraska SSG Clarence Williams and his wife, Gretchen. SSG Williams served as a medic in the 42nd Infantry Division in Europe. In April 1945, his division liberated the Dachau concentration camp. He documented this horrific event through heartfelt letters home and photographs.

"It's almost unbelievable that anyone could be hardened to the point of doing the brutal things they did..." --- SSG Clarence Williams

Boesen has penned several award-winning and commissioned works, including ”Puddin' and the Grumble” and ”What The Wind Taught Me,” both of which debuted at the Lied Center for Performing Arts and continue to be produced across the United States.

Admission is completely free to the public thanks to the immense generosity of our local sponsors: McCook Community Foundation Fund, Youth Change Reaction, Nebraska Community Foundation, McCook Creative District, Graff Charitable and private donations.

This is a production of BLIXT ARTS LAB, a Lincoln-based arts nonprofit committed to "arts innovation beyond expectation!" They co-create meaningful arts experiences through bold theater, education, and community initiatives. Learn more at blixtartlab.com

The McCook Creative District cultivates a vibrant community and diverse creative economy through collaborative opportunities for artistic and cultural expression.

(Williams’s letters and other assets have been preserved and are available through an online educational portal: Nebraska Stories of Humanity: Holocaust Survivors & WWII Veterans, Network Portal & Educational Website.)

