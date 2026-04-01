Taste the World: Amarillo's Global Food Scene

Taste the World returns for year 3!

Refugee Language Project is bringing back this delicious, lively celebration of culture for the third year in a row! And since we’ve sold out every year so far, we have a feeling 2026 won’t be any different!

One ticket gets you entry into the room to sample as much food as you want from 11 different global cuisines, all local to Amarillo! Come hungry and ready to explore. We’ll have new foods to discover, returning favorites to revisit, and plenty of opportunities to eat your way around the world in one delicious evening.

Live music by Chill Son sets the scene for a fun evening that's perfect for date night, an evening out with friends or a solo adventure.

✨️NEW THIS YEAR✨️

A Sweet Ending!

We’re adding a separate dessert release delivered straight to your table, so everyone can enjoy a little something sweet to cap off their culinary adventure.

Want to make it extra easy? Purchase a table!

Bring seven of your favorite people and reserve your own table for the evening. You’ll still enjoy all the food and fun, but you can skip the seat-saving shuffle and know your spot is waiting for you.