Trunk or Treat at Lamar Public Library (Lamar, Colo.)
Trunk or Treat at Lamar Public Library (Lamar, Colo.)
Come in costume, kids, and get a free book at the 14th annual Trunk or Treat at Lamar Public Library Friday at 5 p.m. Mountain time.
The event lasts until 7 p.m. and will take place in the south parking lot. Accessible parking is available on the west side of the library. If this area is full, please park in the police parking lot.
Lamar Public Library
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lamar Public Library
719-336-4632
sue.lathrop@ci.lamar.co.us
Lamar Public Library
102 E. PamenterLamar, Colorado 81052
719-336-4632
libraryinlamar@gmail.com