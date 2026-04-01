WT Electronic Ensemble "Sonic Haunted House!"

Come join the WT Electronic Ensemble for their first ever “Sonic Haunted House” in Mary Moody Northen hall right before the WT Opera performance of Missy Mazzoli’s horror opera Proving Up. A group will enter the halls of sonic horror every 5-10 minutes starting in the Atrium of Mary Moody Northen Hall. From there you will be guided on a terrifying journey through a world of ghostly and ghastly sound delivered by members of the electronic ensemble scattered throughout the building ending in a dance party in the Dord-Fitz Gallery right across from Mary Moody Northen Hall. Come for the screams………stay for the Opera.