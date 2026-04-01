WT Electronic Ensemble "Sonic Haunted House!"
WT Electronic Ensemble "Sonic Haunted House!"
Come join the WT Electronic Ensemble for their first ever “Sonic Haunted House” in Mary Moody Northen hall right before the WT Opera performance of Missy Mazzoli’s horror opera Proving Up. A group will enter the halls of sonic horror every 5-10 minutes starting in the Atrium of Mary Moody Northen Hall. From there you will be guided on a terrifying journey through a world of ghostly and ghastly sound delivered by members of the electronic ensemble scattered throughout the building ending in a dance party in the Dord-Fitz Gallery right across from Mary Moody Northen Hall. Come for the screams………stay for the Opera.
Mary Moody Northen Hall - WTAMU (Meet in Atrium)
FREE
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
WT School of Music
806-651-2780
Artist Group Info
WT Electronic Ensemble
ringebritsen@wtamu.edu
Mary Moody Northen Hall - WTAMU (Meet in Atrium)
2501 4th AvenueCanyon, Texas 79015
806.651.2730