Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Club: Thursday, Dec 22 at 1 pm CT

Published December 15, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST
Spelman College Glee Club

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This year's program features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

