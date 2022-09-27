© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

The Library is OPEN: WT Celebrates Four Publications from Humanities Faculty—TONIGHT in Canyon, TX

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published September 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT
wtBooks.jpg

If you're a book lover in the Texas Panhandle, you might want to clear your schedule for tonight. We recently had Dr. Bonnie Roos of West Texas A&M University stop by the studio to share the details of a slew of new publications coming out of her school. There's a celebration TONIGHT in Canyon, TX to mark the accomplishments of the faculty authors, complete with live readings from each book.

It seems that educators at WTAMU's Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities have been doing more than teaching their courses. This evening, join Dr. Bonnie Roos of the Dept. of English, Philosophy & Modern Languages for an evening of celebration for five different faculty members with new publications. The event will be held at The Shell (1519 4th Ave.) in Canyon, TX. Hear HPPR's full interview with Dr. Roos on the link at the top of this page.

The featured books, which will be presented by the authors tonight with a short reading, include:

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT (from Chip Chandler, WTAMU): Five West Texas A&M University faculty members will celebrate the recent publications of their books in a special event Sept. 27.

The Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities Book Release Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at The Shell, 1519 Fourth Ave. in Canyon.

“Writing a book, in my humble opinion, is kind of a big deal, and lots of academics never do it,” said Dr. Bonnie Roos, head of WT’s Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages and director of research for the Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “We’re celebrating these authors’ hard work and showing the community the wide expanse of regional research that is taking place in our College.”

Each author will read a short excerpt of their work at the event, which also will include drinks, appetizers and desserts. Books will be on sale, as well.

Forthcoming books by other faculty members in the College will cover subjects as diverse as art stories of the Texas Panhandle, the Indianapolis Speedway and rock band Iron Maiden.

The books are prime examples of WT’s role as a Regional Research University, as laid out in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
