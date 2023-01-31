© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Arts, Culture & History

California Dreamin': Interview with 4DRIAN & Davey Legend

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST
4DRIAN & Davey Legend - PIC.jpg
4DRIAN & Davey Legend, chatting with HPPR from California

Today, we caught up with HPPR's former high-school intern Rafael Rodriguez. He's now a hip-hop artist & producer living in far-north California. This Saturday night, he's returning to his hometown of Amarillo for a LIVE HIP-HOP SHOW, and he's bringing his friend and collaborator, Davey Legend, with him. The two of them joined us on "High Plains Morning" to talk about the show, their work in the music industry, and growing up in wide open spaces.

From our first batch of high-school interns in the Fall of 2018 to the rolling hills of northern California, HPPR's own Rafael Rodriguez, who now performs, writes and produces music under the moniker 4DRIAN, joined me today on High Plains Morning to chat about his upcoming show on Sat. night, February 4th at The Dog House (1209 S. Arthur St., Amarillo). He joined us via video chat from Redding, CA with his friend, musical collaborator, and featured performer at this weekend's show, Davey Legend.

We talk about breaking into the music scene in Amarillo + California, as well as the production of the video they created for the song "Seance!." ("Never doubt Billy Bennett Films!") Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page, and spread the word about the show!

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW THIS SATURDAY NIGHT:
Rap/Hip-Hop Show @ The Dog House (Amarillo)—Empresario, Kid Carrillo, 4DRIAN & More!

The Dog House will host this showcase of local and national talent. Amarillo native 4DRIAN (Rafael Rodriguez) returns home from California, and he's bringing artist Davey Legend (Redding, CA) with him for this show!

4DRIAN, who is a producer, engineer, writer, and recording artist says, "Davey Legend is a recording artist, engineer, & producer who runs Calvin Sunday Studios. I met him about a year ago when I moved to Cali and was looking for a recording studio for my music. My music is hard to define, but it lives somewhere near hip-hop or rap. It's quite experimental, so it doesn't really fall into a genre. Come see the set!"

Artists featured include:
EMPRESARIO
KID CARRILLO
4DRIAN
SELLIO
DAVEY LEGEND
LIL HORN
TRUWAUP

Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2023
6:00 PM - Midnight

The Dog House
1209 S. Arthur St.
Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-223-5393

Artist Group Info
4drian (Rafael Rodriguez)
4drianaudio@gmail.com

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
