California Dreamin': Interview with 4DRIAN & Davey Legend

From our first batch of high-school interns in the Fall of 2018 to the rolling hills of northern California, HPPR's own Rafael Rodriguez, who now performs, writes and produces music under the moniker 4DRIAN, joined me today on High Plains Morning to chat about his upcoming show on Sat. night, February 4th at The Dog House (1209 S. Arthur St., Amarillo). He joined us via video chat from Redding, CA with his friend, musical collaborator, and featured performer at this weekend's show, Davey Legend.

We talk about breaking into the music scene in Amarillo + California, as well as the production of the video they created for the song "Seance!." ("Never doubt Billy Bennett Films!") Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page, and spread the word about the show!

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW THIS SATURDAY NIGHT:

Rap/Hip-Hop Show @ The Dog House (Amarillo)—Empresario, Kid Carrillo, 4DRIAN & More!

The Dog House will host this showcase of local and national talent. Amarillo native 4DRIAN (Rafael Rodriguez) returns home from California, and he's bringing artist Davey Legend (Redding, CA) with him for this show!

4DRIAN, who is a producer, engineer, writer, and recording artist says, "Davey Legend is a recording artist, engineer, & producer who runs Calvin Sunday Studios. I met him about a year ago when I moved to Cali and was looking for a recording studio for my music. My music is hard to define, but it lives somewhere near hip-hop or rap. It's quite experimental, so it doesn't really fall into a genre. Come see the set!"

Artists featured include:

EMPRESARIO

KID CARRILLO

4DRIAN

SELLIO

DAVEY LEGEND

LIL HORN

TRUWAUP

Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2023

6:00 PM - Midnight

The Dog House

1209 S. Arthur St.

Amarillo, Texas 79102

806-223-5393

4drian (Rafael Rodriguez)

4drianaudio@gmail.com