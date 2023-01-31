California Dreamin': Interview with 4DRIAN & Davey Legend
Today, we caught up with HPPR's former high-school intern Rafael Rodriguez. He's now a hip-hop artist & producer living in far-north California. This Saturday night, he's returning to his hometown of Amarillo for a LIVE HIP-HOP SHOW, and he's bringing his friend and collaborator, Davey Legend, with him.
From our first batch of high-school interns in the Fall of 2018 to the rolling hills of northern California, HPPR's own Rafael Rodriguez, who now performs, writes and produces music under the moniker 4DRIAN, joined me today on High Plains Morning to chat about his upcoming show on Sat. night, February 4th at The Dog House (1209 S. Arthur St., Amarillo). He joined us via video chat from Redding, CA with his friend, musical collaborator, and featured performer at this weekend's show, Davey Legend.
We talk about breaking into the music scene in Amarillo + California, as well as the production of the video they created for the song "Seance!." ("Never doubt Billy Bennett Films!") Hear our full interview on the link at the top of this page, and spread the word about the show!
MORE ABOUT THE SHOW THIS SATURDAY NIGHT:
Rap/Hip-Hop Show @ The Dog House (Amarillo)—Empresario, Kid Carrillo, 4DRIAN & More!
The Dog House will host this showcase of local and national talent. Amarillo native 4DRIAN (Rafael Rodriguez) returns home from California, and he's bringing artist Davey Legend (Redding, CA) with him for this show!
4DRIAN, who is a producer, engineer, writer, and recording artist says, "Davey Legend is a recording artist, engineer, & producer who runs Calvin Sunday Studios. I met him about a year ago when I moved to Cali and was looking for a recording studio for my music. My music is hard to define, but it lives somewhere near hip-hop or rap. It's quite experimental, so it doesn't really fall into a genre. Come see the set!"
Artists featured include:
EMPRESARIO
KID CARRILLO
4DRIAN
SELLIO
DAVEY LEGEND
LIL HORN
TRUWAUP
Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2023
6:00 PM - Midnight
The Dog House
1209 S. Arthur St.
Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-223-5393
Artist Group Info
4drian (Rafael Rodriguez)
4drianaudio@gmail.com