Measles update: Texas reports 30 more cases in South Plains and Panhandle regions

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published March 24, 2025 at 2:58 PM CDT
Floyd Price receives a MMR vaccine at the City of Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, on Feb. 27, 2025. Price was unsure of his vaccination status and decided to get a vaccine to be cautious.
Annie Rice
/
Reuters
Floyd Price receives a MMR vaccine at the City of Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, on Feb. 27, 2025. Price was unsure of his vaccination status and decided to get a vaccine to be cautious.

That raised the number of confirmed cases since January to 309, with 40 patients hospitalized, though the state does not report how many of those have already been released.

State health officials reported 30 more cases of measles in the South Plains and Panhandle regions on Friday.

That raised the number of confirmed cases since January to 309, with 40 patients hospitalized, though the state does not report how many of those have already been released.

The outbreak is still isolated to West Texas, with the majority of the cases being in unvaccinated people.

The state is also tracking cases of measles that are not connected to the outbreak. Midland was reported with this update as a new county with a measles case.

The state said these cases are associated with international travel and not the outbreak, though the source of the exposure in Lamar County is under investigation.

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock. The death in New Mexico was in Lea County. The county borders Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

