Proposed ‘Charlie Kirk Free Speech Day’ among first bills filed ahead of Kansas’ 2026 session

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate’s first piece of proposed legislation for 2026 seeks to honor Charlie Kirk.

The Republican resolution proposes establishing “Charlie Kirk Free Speech Day” on Oct. 14, the late right-wing political activist’s birthday. Kirk was shot and killed in September while speaking at a Utah college campus.

The Senate’s resolution is rooted in “honoring the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk.” It describes his legacy as an example of the importance of free speech, the First Amendment and civil debate. The resolution also condemns Kirk’s killing and extends condolences to his family.

“We encourage Kansans to celebrate each Charlie Kirk Free Speech Day by exercising their freedom of speech and engaging in civil discourse to honor the memory of Charlie Kirk,” the legislation reads.

It has the support of all 31 Republican Senators.

And it is the only bill in the Senate that has been filed ahead of the 2026 legislative session, which begins in January. Three bills have been prefiled in the House.

Rep. Bill Rhiley, a Wellington Republican, proposed House Bill 2409, which would shift school start dates after Labor Day.

House Bill 2410, proposed by Salina Republican Rep. Steven Howe, allows public library districts to withdraw from a regional library system by petitioning the state library board.

House Bill 2411 proposes a remedy for teacher shortages that reduces the amount of time retired teachers must wait following their retirement before a school district can hire them for certain positions. Rep. Kevin Schwertfeger, a Turon Republican, put forth the bill.

This story was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.

