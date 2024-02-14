Meet the Candidates, Amarillo!: Nonpartisan Forum This Thursday Night with Amarillo League of Women Voters

Hear the full interview with Michelle on the link at the top of this page, and here's a flyer with all the details. If you're not able to attend, feel free to stream it online atKFDA, News Channel 10 in Amarillo.

Question? Reach out to the Amarillo League of Women Voters by emailing the League at amarillolwv@gmail.com. For more about this organization, as well as information on how to become a member, please visit their website.

MORE ABOUT THIS EVENT (from the press release): To ensure that Amarillo residents have the information they need to cast a vote in the primary election, they are encouraged to attend the upcoming Nonpartisan Candidate Forum.

· Thursday, February 15th

· 6:00 pm (snacks at 5:30)

· At the Virgil Patterson Auditorium inside Happy State Bank (7th & Taylor) in downtown Amarillo, Texas.

This event is sponsored by Elevate Amarillo, Amarillo League of Women Voters, and Raise Your Hand, Texas

Attendees will be able to interact with the candidates, hear their responses to questions, and pick up a copy of the League’s 2024 Nonpartisan Voters Guide (Primary Edition). Refreshments will be provided. Also, this candidate forum will also be streamed on KFDA.

If you are attending in person, you must enter the Virgil Patterson Auditorium through the Happy State Bank parking garage; there is ample covered parking. If you have any questions or concerns regarding parking or ADA accommodations, please reach out to Linda Vaughn at lvaughn@lwvtexas.org and we will do our best to address your needs and concerns.

REMINDER: The voter registration deadline for the primary is Monday, February 5th; please be sure to check your registration status and ensure that you are registered. If you have questions about registration, contact the Election Administration; click here for Randall County, or click here for Potter County.

More about the League of Women Voters: LWV is a nonpartisan organization, neither supporting nor opposing political parties or candidates at any level of government, but always working on issues of vital concern to members and the public. Our work encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Members work to register voters and provide election information. We envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. If you’d like to learn more about the Amarillo chapter of the League of Women Voters or join our membership, please visit us online at https://alwv.clubexpress.com/.