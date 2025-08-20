© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 806 Coffee + Lounge Celebrating 18 Years of Coffee and Community

High Plains Public Radio | By Nicole Crawford
Published August 20, 2025 at 5:35 PM CDT
www.facebook.com/the806

One of Amarillo’s staple establishments celebrates their 18th birthday with their annual school supply drive, a silent auction, and live music

The 806 Coffee + Lounge in Amarillo is gearing up to celebrate their 18th anniversary on August 23; the shop has long served as a focal point for the San Jacinto neighborhood, hosting art shows, live music, and outreach events. This year, as the shop nears another anniversary, the proprietors look to continue giving back to and entertaining the community. Jason Barrett, co-owner of The 806, says they got in touch with San Jacinto Elementary “during their 2nd or 3rd year in business” to start a yearly school supply drive, and now in their 18th year, they are continuing the tradition of helping students and teachers get supplies for the upcoming year.

As far as the anniversary celebrations go, Barrett spoke over the phone to HPPR about the festivities, and what attendees can expect for the upcoming weekend. “We are already selling our year 18 t-shirts, and on August 20th our raffle started, and that will go until Sunday [Aug. 24th]. On Saturday, we’ll do our brunch and drink specials all day, we will also hold a silent auction on Saturday and Sunday, and Gardens Grove will play Saturday at 9pm”

To learn more about all that the celebration has in store, you can check out The 806’s “18th BDay + School Supply Fundraiser” event on Facebook.

If you have an upcoming event you would like the public to be aware of, we encourage you to check out our community calendar! It's the place to visit for up-to-date information on what's coming up all across the High Plains!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Nicole Crawford
A lifelong fan of High Plains Public Radio, Nicole was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Tascosa High School. She joined the staff as our sole reporter based in the Texas Panhandle, covering regional arts and culture, community events, and human interest stories from the top of Texas.
See stories by Nicole Crawford