The 806 Coffee + Lounge Celebrating 18 Years of Coffee and Community

The 806 Coffee + Lounge in Amarillo is gearing up to celebrate their 18th anniversary on August 23; the shop has long served as a focal point for the San Jacinto neighborhood, hosting art shows, live music, and outreach events. This year, as the shop nears another anniversary, the proprietors look to continue giving back to and entertaining the community. Jason Barrett, co-owner of The 806, says they got in touch with San Jacinto Elementary “during their 2nd or 3rd year in business” to start a yearly school supply drive, and now in their 18th year, they are continuing the tradition of helping students and teachers get supplies for the upcoming year.

As far as the anniversary celebrations go, Barrett spoke over the phone to HPPR about the festivities, and what attendees can expect for the upcoming weekend. “We are already selling our year 18 t-shirts, and on August 20th our raffle started, and that will go until Sunday [Aug. 24th]. On Saturday, we’ll do our brunch and drink specials all day, we will also hold a silent auction on Saturday and Sunday, and Gardens Grove will play Saturday at 9pm”

To learn more about all that the celebration has in store, you can check out The 806’s “ 18th BDay + School Supply Fundraiser ” event on Facebook.