© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indie-Folk Artist Katherine Paterson Debuts in Amarillo This Thursday Night

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published September 10, 2025 at 3:39 PM CDT

Don't miss the first-ever live show in the Yellow City featuring the recipient of the 2025 Dallas Entertainment Award for Best Songwriter!

This Thursday night in Amarillo, on historic Route 66, music lovers can check out one of my favorite new songwriters coming out of the Lone Star State. Don’t miss Katherine Paterson, live at the 806 Coffee + Lounge (2812 SW 6th Ave.) during her “Soil and Sunlight Tour.” Music kicks off around 9pm, and she’ll be sharing some new tracks and currently-unreleased tunes. Traveling with a guitar, mandolin, a loop pedal, and an exquisite voice, you’ll love her gentle songs that unfurl big emotions that span love, grief, and human connection. Her LP Wake has been in rotation on this station, and we look forward to hearing her new tunes as well.

This is her first time in the Yellow City, so we hope she’ll have a nice crowd in attendance. She’s excited to share her music with the Texas Panhandle, and you can take some home as well. “All of my merchandise has a sustainable component: one-of-a-kind thrifted shirts, bio-vinyl records, and stickers with recyclable backing,” Paterson said. “Plus, for this tour, I am adding tote bags to that.”

Her new single, "Soil and Sunlight," drops on September 19th. “I wrote it while driving home from a friend's show. It was my first time writing with a loop pedal, and I still loop it at live shows.”

Paterson’s tour ends with a show in her hometown of McKinney, TX at Red Zeppelin on October 3rd. For more about her album Wake and upcoming projects, tour dates, etc., check out her website.
Tags
HPPR Arts, Culture & History Live music
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo