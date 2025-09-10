Indie-Folk Artist Katherine Paterson Debuts in Amarillo This Thursday Night

This Thursday night in Amarillo, on historic Route 66, music lovers can check out one of my favorite new songwriters coming out of the Lone Star State. Don’t miss Katherine Paterson, live at the 806 Coffee + Lounge (2812 SW 6th Ave.) during her “Soil and Sunlight Tour.” Music kicks off around 9pm, and she’ll be sharing some new tracks and currently-unreleased tunes. Traveling with a guitar, mandolin, a loop pedal, and an exquisite voice, you’ll love her gentle songs that unfurl big emotions that span love, grief, and human connection. Her LP Wake has been in rotation on this station, and we look forward to hearing her new tunes as well.

This is her first time in the Yellow City, so we hope she’ll have a nice crowd in attendance. She’s excited to share her music with the Texas Panhandle, and you can take some home as well. “All of my merchandise has a sustainable component: one-of-a-kind thrifted shirts, bio-vinyl records, and stickers with recyclable backing,” Paterson said. “Plus, for this tour, I am adding tote bags to that.”

Her new single, "Soil and Sunlight," drops on September 19th. “I wrote it while driving home from a friend's show. It was my first time writing with a loop pedal, and I still loop it at live shows.”

Paterson’s tour ends with a show in her hometown of McKinney, TX at Red Zeppelin on October 3rd. For more about her album Wake and upcoming projects, tour dates, etc., check out her website.