Trunk or Treat & Winter Coat Giveaway to Help Provide Warm Clothes To Area Children

With the cooler days of the winter season fast approaching, some children in our area may lack the means to bundle up to stay safe and comfortable outside. The Vessel of Humanity & Compassion looks to help address that need in the community through their annual Trunk or Treat & Winter Coat Giveaway.

HPPR’s Jenny Inzerillo spoke to Tremaine Brown from The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion about the need for winter clothing and the philosophy behind how the giveaway is organized, and what everyone can do to help kids get the clothes they need this coming season. (To hear the full interview, click the blue Listen button above.)

“Well, the prep has been a little slower, so we're still urging folks to come out and donate. We are still collecting brand new coats, hoodies, gloves, hats, any kind of winter gear, and thick socks. We just want to provide a protective layer to these kids that are in need. I want kids to make a decision in their life. They don't get to make very many decisions, but I found out, and from just personal experience, when a child gets to make a decision about something, then they cherish that moment, and they cherish that item. You know, their eyes light up and that just makes it where there's a stronger chance that they'll put that coat on every day. They'll make sure they’ve got that coat when they're leaving school, and they won't mark it up or tear it up, they'll take good care of it. That's the whole premise behind letting them make a choice as well. We always have some great volunteers that are so gentle and so kind and just work so well with the kids, and it just becomes a lovely experience.”

“You just got to help them a little bit. Their eyes have already trained on what their persona tells them. And then you just have to let them, you know, try some coats on and make sure they get a proper fit, make sure it has at least some growth so they can wear it throughout this whole winter, and maybe even into the next winter, until we do this again. It's just such a rewarding experience to be a part of. I just thank the Amarillo area, the Panhandle spirit, for allowing me to be an ambassador of giving for such a long time, it just warms my heart that everybody comes and supports and just loves all the things that we do here in Amarillo to try to support the children and the less fortunate.” Brown said.

Brown also provided some details on how to support the giveaway and where to bring items for donation, as well as a look at some of the fun activities on tap for the kids. ”We're still urging folks to come out and donate. They can bring donations to Shi Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food, 1213 SW 3rd Ave.. Just a couple days ago, I had several costumes fall into my lap, so I was able to give all the kids that showed up those couple days brand new costumes. So they'll show up in their costumes, they'll go through the trunk or treat lines, they'll play all the games that we have there for them to get extra candy, and then at the end of the line, Story Bridge will have their book trailer for the kids to select a book. Then, they'll come to the coat line, and we'll start the process of giving the coats away. It's a little bit of a process, but it's well worth it. We really have to get these kids ready to protect them from this brutal winter, and you know, it's just a great resource and a great time.”

The Vessel of Humanity & Compassion’s 10th Annual Trunk or Treat & Winter Coat Giveaway kicks off at 3:00 PM CT October 25 at Bones Hooks Park in Amarillo.