When Life Gives You Lemons: Amarillo Kids Host Lemonade Stand to Help HPPR

It can be a challege to remain hopeful in the face of a huge loss. When Congress voted to claw back two years' worth of already-appropriated federal funding for public media, HPPR had to turn to our listeners to lean in and fill the gap. And in a small neighborhood in Amarillo, Texas, three siblings decided to help in the one way they knew they could: peddling frosty beverages to passers-by, and all proceeds went to help HPPR.

To thank Sarita, Santiago & Alma for their kind gesture, we asked them to join me on the air for a conversation about their afternoon on a shady sidewalk in the Yellow City, all to help their favorite public radio station. They earned $45, and every penny was matched since it came in during our September fund drive.

If you want to help offset the loss of federal funding to HPPR, you can do so without slicing any lemons or painting any signs. It's simple to help, thanks to our "It's Up to Us" Campaign, seeking support from our listeners, underwriters, partners and the greater High Plains community to ensure the entire $550,000 of federal funding that was lost can be replaced through private donations.

Learn more, and please spread the word about how we plan to keep moving forward in our mission to enrich the lives of everyone across the High Plains and beyond. Every donation strengthens this service, fortifying it against whatever the future might hold. HPPR is proud to say that we're here because of our listeners, and we hope to stay here through your support.

Thanks to every donor, member, sustainer, partner, underwriter, and lemonade salesperson across our five-state region! We wouldn't be here without your love and energy!