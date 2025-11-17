Chamber Music Amarillo’s “Painting With Notes” Adds a Touch Of Musical Color to Arts In The Sunset

On November 15, Arts In The Sunset hosts Chamber Music Amarillo’s next concert, Painting With Notes. At 7:30 PM Central, Violinist Katy Bursi, cellist Emmanuel Lopez, and pianist Richard Fountain are set to perform works by Debussy, Prokofiev, and Schubert, following a pre-concert talk hosted by WTAMU's Dr. Kimberly Hieb beginning at 6:45

First on the repertoire is Debussy’s Piano Trio in G Major, an earlier work showing a sweeter and more youthfully optimistic side of the famously moody maestro that was written while Debussy was living in Italy at the age of 18. The original sheet music was long thought lost, and the piece went unpublished until 1986. Also to be performed is Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No. 2. This piece was originally written in 1942 as a flute sonata, but was arranged for violin in 1943 at the behest of violinist David Oistrakh while Prokofiev was living in the Ural Mountains fleeing World War II. The final piece of the performance is Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 2. This composition was among the final works published by Schubert. Clocking in at 50 minutes, the work is somewhat larger than most piano trios. Cinephiles might recognize the main theme of the second movement from Stanley Kubrick's 1975 film Barry Lyndon.

