Amarillo Shops, Boutiques To Participate in Small Business Saturday

The days following Thanksgiving are often a whirlwind of shopping for many. Black Friday has long drawn shoppers to big box retailers with promises of big savings on TVs, kitchen gadgets, and furniture. Local businesses are often passed over by shoppers interested on getting that almost-too-good-to-be-true discount on bigger ticket items, so some Amarillo-area stores are teaming up to attract shoppers. Looking for stocking stuffers or just want to enjoy a shopping excursion without the frenzied energy that the day after Thanksgiving often brings? Small Business Saturday might be just what you need.

This annual day of "shopping locally" takes place every year following Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and taking part is as easy as visiting your favorite shops that are owned and operated by folks that live in our communities. Businesses across the Amarillo area are expected to participate, and the Shops At Wolflin Square is no exception. They're hosting a one-day event full of attractions and discounts at stores throughout the complex. From 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM CT, kids can visit Santa at Sweet by Cara Linn, and Mickey, Minnie and friends will make an appearance at Little Bee’s Playhouse. A mobile blood drive will also be on site, offering those interested an opportunity to help our local community.

Again, the Shops at Wolflin Square welcomes all to their celebration of Small Business Saturday on November 29th from 11:00 AM through 3:00 PM CT. More information can be found at their Facebook page.