Amarillo’s Queersgiving Returns For A Second Year Of Food And Fellowship

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with the recent cuts in food aid that many rely on, more people than ever are at risk of going hungry this holiday season. Among the events and organizations looking to assist those who might be hit the hardest is Queersgiving. HPPR Spoke to Maya Marrujo, one of the organizers of Queersgiving, to talk about the event and what makes it possible.

“Queersgiving is an all ages, local dinner that is queer led and community driven. Whether it’s family or finances, holidays can be difficult. We want to help by providing a space where people can feel welcome and included while also alleviating some of the stress that holidays can bring. My friends and I have seen and felt unease, tensions, and anxieties that have grown in queer spaces over the last few years. We wanted to do something about this and work towards cultivating an environment that prioritizes mutual aid and a sense of belonging.” Marrujo said.

Marrujo emphasized the all-inclusive nature of the event. “We welcome all ages, and you do not have to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community to be involved with this event!” she said. “It is organized and led by people of the queer community, but that does not make it exclusive to the queer community. If you’re looking for somewhere to go this Thanksgiving, we would love to have you. Everything is donated by various community members, businesses, and organizations. We make it a point to accept food and labor as contributions, rather than money, as we want to emphasize what we can do collectively as a community. All leftover food will be made into plates and distributed throughout town. Of course, you’re welcome to take what you need!”

Marrujo acknowledged some organizations that helped make this year’s Queersgiving possible. “Shi-Lee’s Barbecue has helped us two years in a row with some of the food. AATAG has also provided a generous amount of food and support. AARFA has provided repro kits and condoms for people to take home with them. The 806 has been incredibly generous in providing drinks and paper goods. Queerglow (a group that prioritizes sober spaces and community for queer people seeking sobriety) is offering board games. Yellow City Table and a few friends have provided groceries for us to work with. Panhandle Solidarity Network, PFLAG, Queervana, Idol Art Studio, Chapterhouse Books, and Aunt EEK’s have also been incredibly supportive and encouraging as well and they deserve all of your support. There’s an abundance of people that have been encouraging and supportive and I wish I could list every single individual that has let us put up flyers, made posts, told friends, came out and had any involvement whatsoever. We would not have this if it weren’t for you. You are the community. You are what gives Amarillo soul. If you are reading this, I owe you everything and you deserve the world.”

Queersgiving happens at the San Jacinto Community Center (202 S Louisiana St.) from 4:00 PM -10:00 PM on Thanksgiving, November 27.