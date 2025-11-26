© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Betenbough Homes to Host Family Christmas Celebration

High Plains Public Radio | By Nicole Crawford
Published November 26, 2025 at 6:34 PM CST
Betenbough Homes' Christmas Celebration happens on Thursday, December 4 starting at 5:30 PM
Pexels.com
Betenbough Homes' Christmas Celebration happens on Thursday, December 4 starting at 5:30 PM

Betenbough Homes is inviting families across Amarillo to kick off the holiday season with a Christmas celebration on Thursday, December 4, from 5:30–8:00 PM Central at the Betenbough Homes New Home Center, located at 8780 Heritage Hills Parkway in Amarillo.

This community event is open to the public and will offer a variety of holiday activities for families to enjoy, including: professional Santa photos, coffee and hot cocoa, take-home goodie bags for kids, and a “Letters to Santa” station. In addition to the festivities, Betenbough Homes plans to donate $1.00 to High Plains Children’s Home for every Santa photo taken. “We love creating opportunities for families in Amarillo to slow down, celebrate the season, and make memories together,” said Brandon Bugg, Amarillo Sales Manager for Betenbough Homes. “This celebration is one of our favorite traditions, and we look forward to welcoming new and familiar faces alike.”

If you have an upcoming event you would like the public to be aware of, we encourage you to check out our community calendar! It's the place to visit for up-to-date information on what's coming up all across the High Plains!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Nicole Crawford
A lifelong fan of High Plains Public Radio, Nicole was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Tascosa High School. She joined the staff as our sole reporter based in the Texas Panhandle, covering regional arts and culture, community events, and human interest stories from the top of Texas.
See stories by Nicole Crawford