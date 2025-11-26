Betenbough Homes to Host Family Christmas Celebration

Betenbough Homes is inviting families across Amarillo to kick off the holiday season with a Christmas celebration on Thursday, December 4, from 5:30–8:00 PM Central at the Betenbough Homes New Home Center, located at 8780 Heritage Hills Parkway in Amarillo.

This community event is open to the public and will offer a variety of holiday activities for families to enjoy, including: professional Santa photos, coffee and hot cocoa, take-home goodie bags for kids, and a “Letters to Santa” station. In addition to the festivities, Betenbough Homes plans to donate $1.00 to High Plains Children’s Home for every Santa photo taken. “We love creating opportunities for families in Amarillo to slow down, celebrate the season, and make memories together,” said Brandon Bugg, Amarillo Sales Manager for Betenbough Homes. “This celebration is one of our favorite traditions, and we look forward to welcoming new and familiar faces alike.”