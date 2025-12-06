Cowboy Christmas Brings Holiday Fun to Panhandle

Christmas is only three weeks away, and with Christmas comes a host of holiday happenings for the whole family. From Santa meet and greets, to gift exchanges and parades, towns all across the High Plains are getting in the Christmas mood through a plethora of events and honoring their unique traditions. One of these events, happening in Panhandle this Saturday, December 6, is the Cowboy Christmas, a family-friendly event that hopes to feed and entertain while giving back to the community.Cowboy Christmas aims to support the Harrington Cancer Foundation, helping cancer patients and their families in our area access resources they need as they battle the illness.

From 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM central, Cowboy Christmas offers a number of activities for everyone in the family. Lonesome Creek Longhorns will serve their Longhorn chili to help feed and warm attendees, kids can feed the Longhorns living on site and get their picture taken with Santa on a real longhorn backdrop, and Darling and Co. Photography will be hosting 5 minute mini photo sessions providing an opportunity for families to get some western themed Christmas pictures together.

More information on ways to support the Harrington Cancer Foundation and how they assist patients in our community can be found on their website .