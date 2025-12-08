WTAMU Announces Winner of Outstanding Western Book Award

On Thurday, December 11, West Texas A&M University hosts the 2025 Bonney MacDonald Outstanding Western Book Award & Lecture, honoring this year’s recipient Zak Podmore and his book Life After Dead Pool: Lake Powell's Last Days and the Rebirth of the Colorado River. Podmore is a journalist and lifelong nature enthusiast who met with experts, scientists, and community members to explore what is happening in the Glen Canyon Dam and the Colorado River.

According to Wade Shaffer, Associate Director for the Center for the Study of the American West (CSAW) and Professor of History at WTAMU, Podmore was selected due to “the incredible importance of water and water conservation in the Panhandle and the Southern Plains. His book makes clear that this issue is not going away and needs to be addressed head on in an earnest and honest manner”.

Shaffer also explained the selection process candidates face each year. “The book award committee solicits recommendations for the outstanding book published in the previous year starting in January.” Shaffer said. “Once that list is compiled, we select five semi-finalists before the spring semester ends in May. The committee then reads each of those semi-finalists over the summer, and we select the award winner when school begins again in September. The committee includes faculty members from WT and Texas Tech, community members, and this year a graduate student in history from SMU.”

Again, the 2025 Bonney MacDonald Outstanding Western Book Award & Lecture happens this Thursday, December 11 in the Cornette Library on the West Texas A&M University campus, beginning at 6:00 PM central. More information on Podmore and his book can be found at his website .

Tune to High Plains Morning this week to hear an interview with CSAW's Alex Hunt in advance of the event.