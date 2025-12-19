2025: A Year in Review

2025 is a year that might be summed up with the word “engaging”. It was a year packed with all manner of interesting stories and community events, both new and familiar. From the excitement of DCI West Texas and the spooky fun at Bizarre Bazaar and the defunding of public media, we here at HPPR would like to take a moment to reflect on the stories of the year that mattered and how they shaped the half-way point of the 2020s.

DCI West Texas was perhaps one of the highlights of the summer for the musically inclined. Five of the world’s best drum and bugle corps brought a taste of one of America’s most storied traditions to Buffalo Stadium in Canyon, wowing audiences and showing what a group of dedicated youngsters can accomplish through hard work and dedication to their craft. Of special note was the Boston Crusaders’ performance, who not only won DCI West Texas, but eventually went on to clinch the title of World Champions at the DCI Finals in Indianapolis in August.

The Boston Crusaders took home first prize at DCI West Texas, with a score of 89.30

September’s Bizarre Bazaar brought over 30 area craftspeople together for an evening celebrating everything odd and off-beat at the Khiva Shrine in downtown Amarillo. The event was in service to a bigger cause, however, as in addition to a mobile blood drive that coincided with the event, the organizers of Bizarre Bazaar encouraged attendees to bring pads, tampons and condoms to donate to Free Bleed, a charity that aims to provide those items to college-aged students.

2025 was the first year the Khiva Shrine welcomed the Bizarre Bazaar, and their first year indoors as well.

Hoodoo Mural Festival got a new venue for their sixth year, moving from their traditional home in downtown Amarillo to Arts in the Sunset. Event organizers made the decision to move the festival to Arts in The Sunset, with the goal of utilizing a space that aligns more closely with their mission, and to hopefully allow for some room to grow. Among the artists that participated were Denver-based David Swartz, returning artist Floyd Mendoza. Denton-based Dan Black, local organization Blank Spaces whose work has colored the sides of buildings across the city, and Rise Up Art Co. owner Rayla Ornelas. In addition to the murals, music from Rayland Baxter , Midlake , Quaker City Night Hawks , local acts Blue Johnnies and Bardown , as well as a handful of DJs entertained guests and made Hoodoo’s sixth year one to remember.

The Hoodoo Mural Festival featured live mural paintings, where attendees had the opportunity to see the artists work on material face-to-face.

Perhaps one of the more talked about stories of the year was the federal government’s decision to end funding for public media . In July of 2025, the United States Congress voted to rescind $1.1 billion in previously approved federal funding set aside for public media. In light of these events, HPPR’s founder and executive director Quentin Hope gave a special presentation on Monday, August 25, during the Panhandle Democrats’ monthly meeting, titled “Moving Forward From The Defunding of Public Media”, which sought to illustrate the challenges HPPR faces, and what the station plans to do to not only survive, but continue to grow in our mission. Hope outlined what HPPR plans to do to not only keep our listeners in touch with the world at home on the High Plains, but also announced the creation of the “High Plains Civic Media Network,” which will see HPPR’s regional news and information coverage greatly expanded through a new model centered on a region-wide “contributors network” of individuals and organizations.

Quentin Hope, Executive Director & founder of High Plains Public Radio, spoke in August on the defunding of public media, and HPPR's path forward

We thank our listeners and contributors, community organizers and cultural groups, for making 2025 another unforgettable year on the High Plains, and HPPR remains committed to bringing you stories like these and more as we move into 2026. Here’s to another wonderful year, we hope you will be right there with us for all of what the next year may bring.