96.3 FM in Liberal is off air due to antenna damage, please tune into KANZ 91.1 FM to keep up with your favorite news, music , and entertainment.

Listen: 105 Live's Kansas County-By-County Playlist for 2025

Kansas Public Radio | By Nick Carswell
Published December 30, 2025 at 1:25 PM CST
Kansas Public Radio is excited to announce a new program coming to KPR airwaves this fall. 105 Live is a contemporary music show, showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, Allen through Wyandotte. Hosted by local musician Nick Carswell.
With 2025 coming to a close, and more than 60 episodes of 105 Live under our belt, this seemed like a good time to share an update on which Kansas counties have been featured on the show.

Since its debut in Oct 2024, 105 Live has shared hundreds of songs from Kansas artists, as well as dozens of live tracks, studio interviews and news from the Kansas music scene. With live recordings from the KPR live performance studio, tracks recorded from local stages like The Bottleneck and Northside Social, live music is a big part of the show.

We've also dedicated whole episodes to events like the Smoky Hill River Festival in Salina, Lovegrass Music Fest at Wilson Lake, KS, and the 2025 Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductees, shining a light on unique Kansas music happenings and history.

105 Live can be heard Saturdays at 5pm and noon Sundays on Kansas Public Radio, and is also carried by our friends at High Plains Public Radio, Oak Grove Radio, and Radio Joe 96.1FM.

Click here to submit music to 105 Live

Below is a playlist of artists from counties Allen through Wyandotte, whose music has aired on the show. This list is not expansive, but a selection showcasing some of the variety of musical styles, genres and voices creating music across the Sunflower state.

A note about listening: with fair artist pay for music streaming in mind, our favorite digital streaming platform for music is Tidal. The links below will share options to listen on other services (where available) and we encourage you to visit artist websites and Bandcamp pages to support artists directly, whenever possible. Even better, go see these artists at a show and buy direct from the merch stand!

105 Live 2025 County-by-County Playlist

KS County Artist Track
Allen Kiefer Luttrell Spanish Streets
Brown Nirvana Hope To Never Know
Chase Tallgrass Express String Band Clean Curve of Hill Against Sky
Clay Perry Hadduck Two Trees
Cowley Urban Spelunkers Keep in Mind
Crawford Significant Brother Less Me More You

Aud Whitson

Feeling It

Truant Kids

Marbled Blood

Freedy Johnston

Darlin

The Chaos Echoes

Thoughts

Bartlett

Bleeding Kansas

Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs

Anxiously Attached

The Yards

Apostrophe

Lonnie Fisher

Zero One Zero

Amy Ward

Up

Martin Farrell Jr.

Western Changes

Elexa Dawson

Roots Grow

The Ghost Racket

Way Out Here

John Depew

God of the Gaps

Flint Hills Band

Seasons

Everyday Lights

Kansas

Rudy Love & The Encore

Pressure

Keo & Them

EyeSore

Pudding Jackson & the Meantone Coalition

Carousel

Lisa LaRue

forged from fire

Sally Vee

Out Here

Kat King

It's in a Dream

Teri Quinn

Full of Glitter

105 Live 2025 Playlist on Tidal:

