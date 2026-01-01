HPPR’s Living Room Concert Series Presents the Flamenco Stylings of Miguel Espinoza Fusion

High Plains Public Radio is proud to present Miguel Espinoza Fusion in a one-night show, part of our ongoing Living Room Concert Series. This first show for 2026 brings the eclectic, Denver-based group to Arts in the Sunset for a night of global music and jazz-inspired sounds on Monday night January 12.

***SPACE IS LIMITED, so please RSVP here.

The group , composed of Miguel Espinoza (guitar), Dianne Betkowski (cello), David Hinojosa (percussion), and Randy Hoepker (bass), blends flamenco, classical, and jazz with North African rhythms, Celtic whimsy and Brazilian expressions in a unique sound that music lovers of all strips can enjoy.

Guitarist and band leader Miguel Espinoza, considered one of the best Flamenco guitarists in the world, has performed both nationally and internationally at notable venues (e.g., Red Rocks, Macky Gardens, etc.) and has shared the stage with artists such as Howard Levy , Rita Moreno and Ben Vereen . He has also composed and recorded music for feature films and documentaries.

Bassist Randy Hoepker has enjoyed a long career performing various styles on bass, guitar and saxophone, and he has guest-conducted ensembles in Asia, Europe, Mexico, and across the United States, including the Banda Sinfónica Juvenil de Yucatán and Corpo Musicale di Cortina d’Ampezzo .

Cellist Dianne Betkowski (pronounced Dion) has performed, toured and recorded with the St. Louis, Utah, Honolulu and Colorado Symphony Orchestras, and she is the founder and former director of Denver Eclectic Concert. She and her MEF bandmates have recently started a unique music camp, Urban Arts Music . In addition to performing, Dianne enjoys teaching cello, performing and coaching chamber music and inspiring musicians of all levels.

Percussionist David Hinojosa leads Rabbit Hole Studios , a multimedia recording studio specializing in world fusion production, and he’s the co-founder of Raqs Online , an online studio dedicated to Ethnic World Dance Arts. As the percussionist for Miguel Espinoza Fusion, David plays an integral role in the band's dynamic performances and tours.

Doors open on Monday night, January 12 at 6:30 pm central, with music starting at 7:00 pm. (Reminder: This is a community concert, so please spread the word!) All are welcome, but we ask for attendees to bring a cash donation for the band. (Suggestion: $15 per person.) Snacks and drinks will be provided by Pan-Handlers Cafe and Palace Coffee, but attendees can also bring their own beverages and snacks too.

More information and a link to RSVP for the event can be found here .