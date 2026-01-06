Folk Duo Sturtz Brings a Touch of Serenity to HPPR’s Living Room Concert Series

High Plains Public Radio is excited to announce our second Living Room Concert of 2026, inviting the community to experience the acoustic folk stylings of Sturtz on Wednesday, January 14 at Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St.) in Amarillo. This performance features a paired-down lineup of Andrew Sturtz on lead vocals and guitar, along with his partner Courtlyn Carpenter on cello and backing vocals. Sturtz just released their second studio album, Hyacinth , in September 2024, and they're excited to be touring this album now.

***But space is limited, so we ask that all prospective attendees RSVP here .

Having played his first gig at age 12 and recorded an EP as a teenager, Andrew Sturtz has been capturing audiences with his ability to shift seamlessly between soulful acoustic music and fronting bands from multiple genres. Courtlyn Carpenter, longtime lover of music, grew up playing classical cello and branched out in college to start playing with singer-songwriters across Colorado's Front Range. Often in performance with additional bandmates, this tour showcases the intimate, emotional songwriting for which Sturtz has been celebrated by spotlighting these two brilliant musicians in a listening-room setting. So don’t miss this show, and please help spread the word!

Doors open at Chalice Abbey (2717 Stanley St., Amarillo) on Wednesday, January 14 at 6:30 pm CT, with music kicking off at 7:00 pm. We welcome anyone in the community to come out and enjoy the show, but we ask that attendees bring a cash donation for the band ($15.00 suggested). Snacks will be provided by Pan-Handlers Cafe , with Palace Coffee providing their signature brew. Attendees can also bring their own snacks and beverages. (Reminder: This is a community concert, so please bring friends and family!)

More information and a link to RSVP for the event can be found here.