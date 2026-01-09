The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center Welcomes Traveling Troubadour Aaron LaCombe

On January 15, the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa hosts Austin-based folk and Americana artist, Aaron LaCombe , as part of his continued tour across the United States. Taking influence from artists including Lyle Lovett and Guy Clark, LaCombe brings stories from his time on the road to life in an intimate and engaging performance. “If it’s in the song, it probably happened,” LaCombe says on his website. Like most singer-songwriters in his genre, LaCombe travels with his guitar on his back and songs in his heart, but he also has two unique travel companions: his cat Oscar and dog Zeke (both rescues), who keep him company on the long drives from show to show. LaCombe’s latest album, Asking a Lot , was released in July of 2024 and features 10 tracks of his signature brand of Americana, joined by an eclectic mixture of 20 performers playing a variety of instruments not heard in the live versions.

Doors open at 5:30pm CT at the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center (320 S. Cuyler St., Pampa) on Thursday, January 15; music starts at 6:00 pm CT. The venue asks that attendees bring a cash donation for the band ($5.00 suggested). (Reminder: This is a community concert, so please bring friends and family!)

Learn more about Aaron’s music on his website , and please spread the word!