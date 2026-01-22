WTAMU to Host Music Career Day

Area high school students interested in pursuing a career in music are invited to attend WTAMU’s Music Career Day, happening Friday, January 30 at WTAMU’s School of Music. HPPR’s Nicole Crawford spoke with Landry Kendrick, drumline instructor and admissions assistant at the WTAMU School of music, to get some information on the event and give students a taste of what to expect.

“Students who attend Music Career Day will be treated to some presentations by people from different parts of the school of music, Q&A with staff members, some tours of the campus, and opportunities to sit-in on our different ensembles’ rehearsals,” Kendrick said. “In addition to all that, we will also present performances from different parts of the school of music; attendees can listen to one of our choral groups as well as some of our brass, woodwind, and percussion ensembles. ”

Landry Kendrick WTAMU's symphonic band is among the groups that students will have the chance to see in rehearsal.

“Music career day takes place on Friday, January 30. Check-in is from 8:00 to 9:00 am central, and the event itself runs from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm central. Seniors interested in being a part of our music programs during the upcoming Fall semester will have an opportunity to audition for their chosen program, and that will be starting at 3:00 pm central after the career day activities. Anyone who wants to come out to Music Career Day can register on the WTAMU School of Music’s website . The web page includes information on everything that prospective attendees need to know and a registration form to fill out as well.”