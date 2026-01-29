HPPR Presents the Folk Group 'Ordinary Elephant'

Chalice Abbey and High Plains Public Radio are teaming up yet again to bring another talented group to Amarillo. On February 15, Crystal and Pete Damore — better known as Ordinary Elephant — are set to bring their signature brand of beautifully haunting folk music to the High Plains for a special matinee performance.

While the concert is currently sold out, those interested in getting on the waitlist for tickets can sign up here . Folks who can’t make it to the show but still want to hear them perform can tune in to High Plains Morning on Monday, February 16. There, the group will join host Jenny Inzerillo for a morning of in-studio performances and interesting discussions.

The husband and wife duo started Ordinary Elephant in 2014 and quickly embarked on a half decade-long tour, walking away from established careers in computer programming and veterinary cardiology. In 2017, the critical reception of their debut LP Before I Go earned Ordinary Elephant the International Folk Music Award for Artist of the Year. After five years on the road, the release of their second LP Honest and a major world event, however, the couple found themselves pivoting to a slower lifestyle.

Ordinary Elephant: "Once Upon a Time" | Live Studio Performance

“When the pandemic hit, everything changed,” Pete explains on his website. “We realized how much we turn to stories for comfort in times of uncertainty,” Crystal reflects, “and this was the most uncertainty a lot of us had ever experienced. The songs became something we could hang onto, something to anchor us.” Thanks in part to the ability musicians discovered in video chat services to form geographically-disconnected songwriting groups, the Damores found themselves experiencing renewed creativity during the lockdown. Through this period, the duo began collecting work that would later come to form their latest self-titled release . “This album is the purest distillation of our sound that we’ve ever captured,” says Crystal. “It’s just the two of us singing and performing live, losing ourselves in each other and the songs.”

More information on where you can listen to Ordinary Elephant’s music, and more about their interesting story, can be found on their website .

Ordinary Elephant comes to Chalice Abbey in Amarillo on February 15 at 3:00 pm Central. Those interested in getting their name on the waitlist for tickets can do so here .