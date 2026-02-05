Come & Take It: "High Plains Morning" Takeover Shows — Guest Hosts Every Friday in February

Fridays in February are bending toward FREAKY as we unleash a quartet of delightful GUEST HOSTS for High Plains Morning.

Stay tuned for who's up next, but we're thrilled to be kicking off this month's special series with a veteran psych-folk DJ out of Columbia, Missouri (by way of Memphis): Sean "The Trip Maker" Wtizman. Don't miss his expertly-curated, three-hour block of mind-melting grooves. You'll hear rock, blues, folk, soul, roots, global psychedelia, ambient, and and more. Sean is well-known for his tenure at KOPN in mid-Missouri as one of the iconic hosts of Holy Victrola. He also has a show on Metropolica Radio, an exciting online station out of upstate New York. (Seriously, this guy's playlists are transformational.) I'm so thrilled Sean was able to curate something for our High Plains listeners! (Thanks, Sean!)