HPPR experienced a major event where our RDS feed in Hays, Kansas was changed by malicious actors. This resulted in programming that did not originate from HPPR being broadcast through our 91.7 FM signal. It appears to have been part of a widespread attack on radio stations across the country.

As of 6p CT our systems have been returned to normal functionality and we deeply regret the disruption that you may have experienced through our broadcast.

Please reach out to us at hppr@hppr.org if you have further questions about this event. Thank you.

Come & Take It: "High Plains Morning" Takeover Shows — Guest Hosts Every Friday in February

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM CST

Music lovers, we're keepin' it interesting on High Plains Morning this month by inviting FOUR GUEST DJs onto the airwaves — one for every Friday! So tune in, zone out, and kickstart the weekend with some fresh jams from some of Jenny's favorite people.

Fridays in February are bending toward FREAKY as we unleash a quartet of delightful GUEST HOSTS for High Plains Morning.

Stay tuned for who's up next, but we're thrilled to be kicking off this month's special series with a veteran psych-folk DJ out of Columbia, Missouri (by way of Memphis): Sean "The Trip Maker" Wtizman. Don't miss his expertly-curated, three-hour block of mind-melting grooves. You'll hear rock, blues, folk, soul, roots, global psychedelia, ambient, and and more. Sean is well-known for his tenure at KOPN in mid-Missouri as one of the iconic hosts of Holy Victrola. He also has a show on Metropolica Radio, an exciting online station out of upstate New York. (Seriously, this guy's playlists are transformational.) I'm so thrilled Sean was able to curate something for our High Plains listeners! (Thanks, Sean!)

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
