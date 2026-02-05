Interfaith Hunger Project Connects Area Residents with Low-Cost Groceries

Hunger is a growing and serious issue in communities all across the High Plains, especially for senior citizens and others on fixed incomes. One local organization seeks to bring faith-based communities together in effort to alleviate issues with accessing nutritious food without breaking the bank, and will host a dinner event on February 20 in support of that mission.

The Catholic Charities Interfaith Hunger Project provides a free monthly supply of healthy, nutritious food for those living on a fixed income — both those age 50 and over and those with disabilities of any age; all too often, these individuals have to sacrifice things such as medication, utilities, or rent in order to pay for food. Working with the High Plains Food Bank , CCIFHP purchases food for its own small grocery store. Participants in the Catholic Charities Interfaith Hunger Project shop for and select food items allowing them to choose meals that support their nutritional needs. This program allows them to keep the money they would otherwise spend on food at traditional supermarkets to instead pay for other necessities.

The Interfaith Hunger Project operates out of the CCTP offices at 2004 N. Spring St. in Amarillo.

On February 20 starting at 6:00 pm Central, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will host Cheers To Change — featuring a dinner and a live quintet at the Amarillo Club — to benefit the Interfaith Hunger Project. Information on how to register for ‘Cheers To Change’ can be found here .