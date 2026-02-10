Amarillo Black Historical Cultural Center to Host Paint & Sip Event

This Valentine’s Day, the Black Historical Cultural Center is hosting a Paint & Sip event featuring wine, snacks, and a guided painting activity. Couples and singles alike are invited to attend the event, which will be held at the center’s location at 901 N Hayden St. in Amarillo.

Since its opening in 1981, the Black Historical Cultural Center has hosted various celebrations, taken care of senior citizens, and organized community events like pageants, community breakfasts, and other programs that have helped the residents of North Heights. In addition to being a venue used for celebrations, The Center holds important artifacts of North Heights history. It is also home to many photos and memories of community members, and the trophies awarded to the athletes who attended Carver High School.

The Black Historical Cultural Center was originally occupied by the Wyatt Memorial Hospital, built by Dr. James Odis Wyatt. Wyatt and his wife opened this hospital after being denied hospital jobs because he was black. Dr. Wyatt wanted a place for black residents to get the medical attention they truly needed. Adjacent to the Wyatt Memorial Hospital was a small house that served as the nurses’ residence. The home still stands today and is known as the Wyatt Historic Home Museum. This museum holds more historical treasures and collectibles from the legacy of Dr. Wyatt and the North Heights area.

The BHCC Paint & Sip event takes place on February 14 at 901 N Hayden St. in Amarillo from 4:00-6:00 pm CT. More information on the Paint & Sip event, as well as the BHCC, can be found on their website .