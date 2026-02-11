Painting America in Song: "American Portraits" Presented by Amarillo Opera this Saturday Night

Huge thanks to Jonathan Levin and Tyrone Chambers for lending some insight to their continued collaboration, ongoing friendship, and points of interest across the long horizon of their project. Learn more about American Portraits on the project's website. Get tickets to the Amarillo performonce on Valentine's night here.

Also, HPPR would like to thank Mary Jane Johnson and the entire team at Amarillo Opera for continuing to energize the arts and culture of the Texas Panhandle!

REMINDER! Wherever you are, be sure to engage with the arts in YOUR region, and keep our High Plains home a vibrant source of creative discovery, human connection, and overcoming whatever challenges we face in our rural spaces...and thanks for supporting HPPR!

