Painting America in Song: "American Portraits" Presented by Amarillo Opera this Saturday Night

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published February 11, 2026 at 2:10 PM CST
Jonathan Levin & Tyrone Chambers

Ready for a Valentine's night celebration? Pianist/composer Jonathan Levin & tenor Tyrone Chambers headline an evening of "sips, savors & songs" at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Amarillo, TX — and they joined HPPR for a chat about their ongoing project presenting gospel, folk, classical and popular songbook selections for some of the most unexpected audiences across the globe. Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page!

Huge thanks to Jonathan Levin and Tyrone Chambers for lending some insight to their continued collaboration, ongoing friendship, and points of interest across the long horizon of their project. Learn more about American Portraits on the project's website. Get tickets to the Amarillo performonce on Valentine's night here.

Also, HPPR would like to thank Mary Jane Johnson and the entire team at Amarillo Opera for continuing to energize the arts and culture of the Texas Panhandle!

REMINDER! Wherever you are, be sure to engage with the arts in YOUR region, and keep our High Plains home a vibrant source of creative discovery, human connection, and overcoming whatever challenges we face in our rural spaces...and thanks for supporting HPPR!

Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
