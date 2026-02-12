The Amarillo Museum of Art Presents “Ken Little: Fields of Green”

The Amarillo Museum of Art will host works by renowned artist Ken Little , on display from February 20 through April 19. The exhibit’s premiere on February 20 will include a talk by Little, as well as artist Stacey Lee Webber, and cocktails with hors d’oeuvres provided by Black Fig Food.

“Fields of Green” brings together a variety of work created by Little during the past 45 years of his artistic career. These works include monumental currency and steel sculptural figures, mixed media paintings and collage on taxidermy mounts, woodblock prints, and erasure drawings.

https://kenlittle.com Ken Little and his work "Block", taken in 1985.

Born in Canyon in 1947, Little graduated Amarillo High School in 1965 and attended Texas Tech University where he received a BFA in painting in 1970 with a minor in ceramics. He also earned an MFA in ceramics from the University of Utah in 1972. Little then embarked on a 45 year-long teaching career, with experience working at the University of South Florida, the University of Montana, University of Oklahoma, and after taking two years off to work as a studio artist in Brooklyn, the University of Texas at San Antonio, before retiring in 2020.

As an artist, Little has worked in various media throughout his career, including ceramics, bronze, neon, wood, steel, performance art, cast iron, $1 bills, shoes, belts, clothing, and other found objects. His work has been featured in over 35 solo exhibitions, 200 group exhibitions, numerous national publications, and catalogs.

Little poses with his work "Wish", taken in 1982.

“Fields of Green” kicks off with an opening reception at 6:30 pm CT on February 20 at the Amarillo Museum of Art ; artist Stacey Lee Webber will give a gallery talk at 7:00, with Little speaking at 7:30. The works will be on view through April 19. More information on “Fields of Green” can be found at AMOA’s website .