A Weekend of Poetry in Garden City: Recording Available Here!

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published February 13, 2026 at 2:55 PM CST

In case you missed out on the lovely weekendof POETRY hosted by HPPR & Garden City Arts last weekend, here's the recording for your enjoyment.

Big thanks to everyone who made this event possible: Garden City Arts, Kathleen Holt of HPPR's Radio Readers Book Club and Poets on the Plains; Kayte Fulton and our amazing staff at the Garden City studios; and our fabulous poets, Traci Brimhall (Poet Laureate of Kansas) and Linda Lobmeyer.

***MORE INFO TO COME!***
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
