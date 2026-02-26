Perennial Possibilities: The Land Institute's Aubrey Streit Krug Talks about New Essay Collection, "Living Roots"

It’s been a while since we’ve chatted with one of our favorite Kansas-based promoters of the prairie: Aubrey Streit Krug, Director of the Perennial Cultures Lab at The Land Institute. But after hearing that she’s got a new book scheduled to publish on March 3rd, we had to reach out and find out more.

Co-edited with writer, educator, and agroecologist Liz Carlisle (author of Lentil Underground, Grain by Grain, and Healing Grounds), Aubrey’s latest project is titled Living Roots: The Promise of Perennial Foods (Island Press/Princeton University Press). She says, “It makes the case for making perennial foods the centerpiece of our farms and plates, adding flavor and nutrients to our diets while reducing emissions and making our food system more resilient to climate change and economic uncertainty.” Featuring 30 personal essays from the best and brightest working in the field (pun intended) of land restoration, soil science, and sustainable agriculture, the book mines the minds of scientists, farmers, land stewards, and chefs to find out how perennial foods can truly impact our future as a society living more lightly off of the land. (Oh, and there are also poems and art. With Aubrey involved, we wouldn’t expect otherwise!)

The book launch party will take place in Salina, KS at Redfern Booksellers (106 South Santa Fe Ave.) at 2pm on Sunday, March 8th. Meet the folks that made this book possible, and come enjoy some sustainable, perennial treats

HPPR thanks Aubrey for her time and insight on this important subject to our High Plains listeners, and we hope the book is a success! If you’d like to order a copy and support her work, click here.

OTHER LAUNCH EVENTS: