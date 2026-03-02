We've Got You, Joe!: Help HPPR's 25-Year Veteran Engineer Recover from Devastating House Fire

Heartbroken. That's how HPPR's staff felt when we first heard about Cloyce "Joe" Barton's harrowing experience and ultimate loss of his home and truck. Joe has been a keystone of operations for this station since the very early days of havinga signal in the Texas Panhandle, and he's been one of the main reasons we have been able to swiftly respond to trasnsmission issues to this day. So we're asking listeners to read his story and, if possible, pitch in on his recovery from this fire. And if you're not able to help financially, SHARE THIS STORY! This is a smart, handy, and very resourceful man who makes due with very little, so every gift — however small — will make a big impact for him. Click here to give.

So if you're wondering what exactly happened, here is a rundown as told by our OTHER engineer, his grandson, Dameion Duran (the OTHER reason we can remain on air in the TX Panhandle — so wild how our TX signals are kind of a family affair, huh?)

Here's Dameion (from Joe's Go Fund Me page):

"My grandfather, Joe Barton, is a 73-year-old Navy veteran, electronic engineer, and musician. He has been the anchor of our family compound for over 20 years, teaching us lessons of survival and freedom. Our family lives together on a small parcel of land, with two of the three homes completely off grid and uninsured. Joe built both his own home and my cousin’s, always working hard and living simply.

Recently, disaster struck when a fire started in Joe's chimney flue. He was grabbing wood for his fireplace when he saw smoke coming from the roof. By the time he got inside, the roof was on fire and insulation was falling. He tried to grab his phone but had to escape after debris fell on his head and neck. Thankfully, he made it out with minimal injury, but his entire home and his truck were destroyed. He lost a cherished collection of musical instruments and recording gear, including his alto saxophone, several guitars, a keyboard, speakers, and more. Even more heartbreaking, many irreplaceable items like our family pictures and his military keepsakes were lost in the fire. Our local community has stepped in with clothes, dishes, and even a camper to stay in, but the loss is overwhelming.

Joe is the heart of our family. He’s tough, resourceful, and has always provided for us. Right now, our foundation has been shaken to the core. With your help, we can bring stability back to our freedom-loving family. Donations will go toward replacing his vehicle, rebuilding his home, and restoring his ability to make music. Any support you can give will make a huge difference in helping Joe Barton and our family recover from this devastating loss. Thank you for standing with us."

Thank you for keeping HPPR's friend and champion in your hearts at thsi time —- and thanks to Joe and Dameion for keeping HPPR on the air! We hope that the community surrounding our station can help Joe make this goal and get to rebuilding. If you have any questions, there's a contact button on the Go Fund Me page; Dameion will reply to you directly. THANK YOU, HIGH PLAINS!